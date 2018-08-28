Work starts to improve toilets at Colchester’s Castle Park play areas

Colchester Castle Park's toilets will be refurbished. Picture: JAMIE NIBLOCK Archant

Colchester council is closing the cafe toilets in Castle Park from Monday, February 4, to allow them to be refurbished and updated for the spring.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Refurbishment work will include a new Changing Places facility for children with serious disabilities, made possible thanks to £40,000 from Essex County Council. This should allow more families to use the park.

During the closure, the nearest public toilets will be at Hollytrees Museum.

Work will also take place to develop a new public toilet block beneath the café next to the playground. This new toilet block will include male and female toilets, as well as disabled and baby change facilities, with a wheelchair ramp and improved steps for access. This phase of the project is due for completion in May.

The toilets in Lower Castle Park will also be refurbished, with a new disabled and baby change facility included. This work is due to begin in late April and will be completed by June.