News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Have you seen missing 15-year-old Reece?

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:03 PM July 23, 2021    Updated: 7:07 PM July 23, 2021
Essex Police

Essex Police hope you can help find Reece Mutsinze, who has been reported missing from Colchester. - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police are appealing for help to find Reece Mutsinze who has been reported missing from Colchester. 

Reece, 15, is described as six foot and two inches tall, of large build, and has short black hair.

You can police on 101 or if you’re with him please call 999.

You can also submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm. 

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Live
Essex Police
Colchester News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Unruly Pig has a sunny decked terrace and large lawn Picture: Tim Bowden

Suffolk Live

Suffolk gastropub closes after positive Covid case

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Teddy Bishop during the warm-up at Bury Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Bishop set to sign for Lincoln

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Alex Pritchard, Huddersfield Town

Nine best signings made by Ipswich Town's League One rivals

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne before the pre-season friendly at Dartford

Interview

Bonne on Chantry life, Town tears and meeting his heroes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus