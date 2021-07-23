Have you seen missing 15-year-old Reece?

Published: 7:03 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 7:07 PM July 23, 2021

Essex Police hope you can help find Reece Mutsinze, who has been reported missing from Colchester. - Credit: Essex Police

Essex Police are appealing for help to find Reece Mutsinze who has been reported missing from Colchester.

Reece, 15, is described as six foot and two inches tall, of large build, and has short black hair.

You can police on 101 or if you’re with him please call 999.

You can also submit a report online at essex.police.uk or use the 'Live Chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am-11pm.

Information can also be given to independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.