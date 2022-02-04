Police now 'extremely concerned' for missing Colchester man

Christopher Scales is still missing from Colchester with officers "extremely concerned" for his welfare - Credit: Essex Police

Officers are carrying out searches for a missing 40-year-old man from Colchester who they are "extremely concerned" about.

Christopher Scales was reported missing shortly after 9.30pm on Tuesday, February 1.

Police will be carrying out a number of searches for Mr Scales in the areas around Colchester.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "We are extremely concerned for his welfare.

"We are also urging the public to please be vigilant and look out for Christopher."

Mr Scales has been described as about 5ft 8ins, with a beard and brown hair.

He was last known to be wearing a fleece-lined dark blue denim jacket and is likely to be wearing tracksuit bottoms or jeans.

Anyone who has seen Mr Scales or who has any information on his whereabout is being asked to contact Essex Police on 101.