Man threatened on his doorstep with a knife during aggravated burglary

PUBLISHED: 14:03 10 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 10 July 2020

The burglary took place on Conifer Close Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A man in his 40s was threatened with a knife in his own home during a burglary in Colchester.

The 46-year-old man answered a knock at the front door in Conifer Close, Colchester, at around 12.40am on Friday, July 3.

Two men pushed their way in.

One threatened the victim with a knife while the other took a laptop, phone and tablet computer.

The pair then ran off and were last seen running down an alleyway towards a block of garages that leads onto Elm Crescent.

Essex Police have released descriptions of the men they would like to speak to.

One of the suspects was described as white, about 5ft 7ins and slim. He had a slim, gaunt-looking face and wore a grey zip up hoodie and dark coloured trousers.

His accomplice was described as white, about 6ft tall, and wore dark blue jeans and a dark coat with the hood covering his face.

Anyone who saw or heard anything at the time, or lives nearby and has any CCTV or doorbell footage, is asked to call Colchester CID on 101 quoting reference 42/97439/20.

Alternatively, you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or https://crimestoppers-uk.org.

