E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Colchester council puts staff on furlough during coronavirus crisis

PUBLISHED: 13:53 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 06 May 2020

Colchester is preparing to fulough some staff. Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Colchester is preparing to fulough some staff. Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Archant

Colchester Council has become the first in the area to furlough some of its staff as a result of the coronavirus crisis – but some others are expected to follow its lead over the next few days.

Some of Colchester Council’s staff have been working from home and others have taken on different roles.

Some staff at Colchester Leisure World have joined the Helpline and waste services teams while parking enforcement officers have been supporting neighbourhood services and cemetery and crematorium operations.

However, the council will now furlough some staff who cannot currently fulfil their roles because they are vulnerable and shielding, caring for relatives and unable to carry out work from home, or because they cannot be redeployed to other service areas.

More on the coronavirus crisis

You may also want to watch:

Colchester’s furloughed staff will continue to receive full pay, with the council topping up the 80% contributed by the government. And, as soon as opportunities arise, they will be asked to return to a role within the council as quickly as possible. They will also be encouraged to volunteer for Community 360 and the Foodbank during their furlough, if they can.

Colchester chief executive Adrian Pritchard said: “Everyone has worked so incredibly hard over the last few weeks to ensure council services continue to be delivered to our residents and the most vulnerable in our community.

“I’d like to make it absolutely clear that those who have been furloughed remain part of our valued staff.

David King, Portfolio Holder for Business and Resources, added: “Despite the recent welcome news the council is to receive a further £1.94 million from the Government to help us deal with the immediate impacts of coronavirus, that aid meets only 20% of our likely losses this year. That is why we have made the difficult decision to furlough staff we cannot redeploy.”

Colchester and Ipswich councils run the museum services in the two boroughs and a spokesman for Ipswich said it was considering introducing a furlough scheme for some workers – but was still talking to its employees.

The furlough schemes are due to run until the end of June and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak has said it will not be financially viable to retain the scheme indefinitely.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

‘This is a reminder anyone can get it’ says mum as she battles coronavirus in hospital despite self isolating for weeks

Kelly Hayes with partner Chris and daughter Yasmin. Picture: Kelly Hayes

‘Our town is being invaded’ - further concerns over second homeowners fleeing to Suffolk coast

Aldeburgh residents have reported a surge in second homeowners flocking to the town Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Map showing areas of Suffolk with no coronavirus deaths released

Map shows where those have died from coronavirus are from Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former Suffolk airbase stood down from role as potential freight store

Containers continue to arrive at the Port of Felixstowe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed – The Suffolk neighbourhoods with the highest coronavirus death rates

Coronavirus death rates by postcode in Suffolk have been released by the ONS. Ipswich town centre on lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Colchester council puts staff on furlough during coronavirus crisis

Colchester is preparing to fulough some staff. Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Six more coronavirus-related deaths of patients in Suffolk and north Essex

ESNEFT have reported the deaths of six more coronavirus patients Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Nostalgia: Tests of speed and precision provided thrills for the crowds

Eastern Counties Motor Club's Autotest outside Felixstowe Pier in 1970 Picture: JOHN KERR

Norwich Road shut following serious collision

Norwich Road is closed between Richmond Road and the double roundabout Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Mental health service sends letter to 300 young people removing them from waiting list by mistake

The NSFT's service for children and young people on 80 St Stephens in Norwich. Photo: Google Maps
Drive 24