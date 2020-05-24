E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Council leader blasts opposition for ‘rewriting history’ over garden community plans

PUBLISHED: 05:58 25 May 2020

Council leader Mark Cory has criticised his opposition for their comments in the wake of the Garden Communities announcement Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Council leader Mark Cory has criticised his opposition for their comments in the wake of the Garden Communities announcement Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Archant

Colchester’s council leader has accused the Conservative opposition of ‘rewriting history’ after they called for resignations over failed plans for up to 45,000 homes across Essex.

Colchester council leader Mark Cory has accused his Conservative opposition of 'rewriting history' and 'playing politics' after calling for resignations over plans for 45,000 homes Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCILColchester council leader Mark Cory has accused his Conservative opposition of 'rewriting history' and 'playing politics' after calling for resignations over plans for 45,000 homes Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

Last week a government planning inspector found that the North Essex Garden Communities (NEGC) plans for three new towns and vast infrastructure investment were partially unsound, with the options left to scrap plans for two of the towns consisting of a combined 36,000 of the homes, or abandon the project altogether.

Opposition Conservative councillors launched a scathing attack, calling for resignations and the company set up by the council to plan the towns, NEGC Ltd, to be wound up to save public funds being misspent.

Colchester Conservative leader and councillor for Stanway, Paul Dundas, said: “We have been saying for years that these proposals will not work.”

Mr Dundas claimed his party was the only one to point out flaws in the plans and ask the right questions, as well as claiming the scheme had cost residents £7million to reach this stage.

North Essex map showing the possible locations of three new Garden Communities - towns to the west of Braintree and Colchester have been found 'unsound' by a government planning inspectorNorth Essex map showing the possible locations of three new Garden Communities - towns to the west of Braintree and Colchester have been found 'unsound' by a government planning inspector

He added: “I would seriously question whether those same people who have championed the new towns are the right people to take this forward and think they should consider their positions.”

You may also want to watch:

Now, Colchester council leader Mark Cory has admonished his fellow councillors for “playing politics” with a plan they helped create.

NEGC is a joint project between Essex County Council and Braintree, Colchester and Tendring councils. Colchester council is run by a Labour/Liberal Democrat coalition, the other three councils are Conservative majorities or coalitions with a Tory majority within it.

Mr Cory said: “I’m a history teacher by trade, so I am aware when people try to re-write history.

“This statement by the Colchester Conservatives is dishonest and tries to play party politics with one of the biggest issues we face.

“I don’t deny that they have been opposed to most of this plan, but since I took on the leadership, I have opened up the process and welcomed constructive criticism.”

The council leader said work on a revised plan was ongoing and it hoped to find a way to produce a viable plan for the new town east of Colchester and the 9,000 homes it could provide.

The findings of the planning inspector have also prompted questions about how large sites like the NEGC will be examined in the future.

Following the report being published, a spokesman for the housing ministry said the department “applauded the ambition of the north Essex authorities” and confirmed they “remain committed to supporting new garden communities and helping these schemes to get off the ground”.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WATCH: Village’s fitting tribute to much-loved Suffolk farmer

The roads of Hessett were lined with people and tractors as dozens turned out to pay their respects to Suffolk farmer Chris Glass Picture: ARMSTRONG'S INDEPENDENT FUNERAL SERVICE

Revealed – Ed Sheeran’s Suffolk estate is UK’s most Googled celebrity home

Ed Sheeran's Framlingham estate in Suffolk is the most Googled celebrity home in the UK. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Most Read

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

96 homes sold in Suffolk in March - but estate agents busier than ever

Jonathan Waters, of Foxhall Estate Agents, says first-time buyers are raring to go Picture: DAVID VINCENT

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WATCH: Village’s fitting tribute to much-loved Suffolk farmer

The roads of Hessett were lined with people and tractors as dozens turned out to pay their respects to Suffolk farmer Chris Glass Picture: ARMSTRONG'S INDEPENDENT FUNERAL SERVICE

Revealed – Ed Sheeran’s Suffolk estate is UK’s most Googled celebrity home

Ed Sheeran's Framlingham estate in Suffolk is the most Googled celebrity home in the UK. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Battle to stop business park on edge of village finally over

Land on the edge of Trimley St Martin and Kirton - behind the farm buildings and farm shop here - was earmarked for a 165-acre business park Picture: JERRY TURNER

New homes at Suffolk landmark set for approval

Plans for new homes next to Trimley Water Tower will be decided this week Picture: MIKE PAGE

Should Suffolk children’s centres revamp decision be made while coronavirus continues?

The Caterpillar Children's Centre in Woodbridge is one of two earmarked for closure entirely. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘It’s a big moment... hopefully I can push on’ - Crane excited to join Blues

Ross Crane has signed for Ipswich Town on a two-year contract. Picture: ITFC/Neil Dady

Is this our chance to eliminate rough sleeping in Ipswich?

Ipwich Borough Council want to use the coronavirus crisis to solve the homelessness issue in the town Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24