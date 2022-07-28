Husband and wife team taking on 3,000 mile Atlantic ocean rowing challenge

Nina and Simon Crouchman, from Colchester, are taking on the 3,000 mile rowing challenge. - Credit: Mrandmrseas

A couple from Colchester are set to embark on a 3,000 mile rowing challenge across the Atlantic ocean.

Nina and Simon Crouchman will be taking on the feat, which may take over 50 days, in December, rowing from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Nelson's Dockyard English Harbour in Antigua & Barbuda.

They will be confined to their 24-foot boat, "The Kracken," and will use water purified after being pumped straight from the ocean.

The event is part of the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge, and the couple will be raising money for the Samaritans charity, which Nina said is "close to our hearts" after a friend of the pair took their own life.

The couple, from Rowhedge, have been rowing for 10 years but Nina said this challenge is “nothing like the rowing we’ve done in the past".

Preparations for December have been on-going for a couple of years, with the pair dedicating themselves to intense training to ensure they are ready for the challenge.

Nina said: “It’s not just physical training it’s mental training as well.

The couples boat, 'The Kracken.' - Credit: Mrandmrseas

“We’re going to be rowing two hours on, two hours off, one at a time for 24 hours a day - your body needs to be able to react at any time of the day.

“When you get home from work, you’re tired, but you don’t just sit down and have a cup of tea, you get straight on the rowing machine.

“We’re in the gym and we do PT (personal training) at five in the morning. It’s not just sitting on a bike you’re pumping heavy stuff to make sure that your body can do anything at any time of the day.

“We’re rowing three times a week on the water, we’re on rowing machines at home every other day."

Part of the requirements for the race is that money is raised for a charity. Nina said picking the Samaritans was an easy decision.

“While rowing we will be going through isolation and loneliness which is exactly what people who reach out to Samaritans use their services for.

“The Samaritans in lockdown in particular were helping a lot of people. It affected us with a friend of ours that took their own life."

Nina and Simon are "hoping to be the fastest husband and wife to cross" so will need to beat 51 days.

The pair say they hope to complete their compulsory hours required to qualify for the challenge on the water this weekend. They will then have an inspection in August with a final inspection in La Gomera.

They are still looking for sponsorship and more information can be found on the pair's website here.



