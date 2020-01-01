Pair charged over Colchester skate park assault
PUBLISHED: 08:23 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:23 04 March 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
Two men are charges with assault after a man and a woman were reportedly attacked at a Colchester skate park.
The incident happened about 7.30am on October 11, 2019, when two people were allegedly assaulted at the skate park in Cowdray Avenue.
Darryl Rolfe, 29, of Viscount Drive in Colchester, is due to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, March 24.
Rhys Welham, 27, of Hazelton Road in Colchester, is due to appear at the same court on Thursday, March 26.
They are both charged with affray and assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent.
