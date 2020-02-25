E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Hundreds of wraps of Class A drugs seized after Colchester car stop

PUBLISHED: 11:58 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:46 25 February 2020

Almost 300 wraps of Class A drugs were found in a house and car connected to an 18-year-old from Romford Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Almost 300 wraps of Class A drugs were found in a house and car connected to an 18-year-old from Romford Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

Almost 300 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin were seized by Essex Police after a car was stopped in Colchester.

Officers spotted a Citroen in Grange Road on Monday, February 17.

When they stopped the vehicle, they found about 50 wraps of what appeared to be crack cocaine and heroin, as well as a bottle containing a potentially noxious liquid.

You may also want to watch:

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and possession of a noxious substance.

Officers then searched an address Colchester, finding between 200 and 300 wraps of Class A drugs.

The teenager, from Romford, was questioned and released under investigation.

Essex Police say the patrols were carried out as part of Operation Sceptre, which tackles serious violent crime and knife crime.

You can report incidents to Essex Police by calling 101, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

Most Read

Schoolgirl suffers stab wound in leg from fellow student’s makeshift blade

Kirsty Chapman with her daughter Shania Bennison. Shania was injusred with a makeshift knife at East Bergholt High School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Town icon Magilton on being sacked by Evans over the phone, relationship with Keane and ‘horrendous’ headbutt allegations

Former Ipswich Town boss Jim Magilton has discussed his departure from the club back in 2009. Picture: ARCHANT

Campaigners fear new £1bn energy project is ‘terrifying prospect’ that would destroy Suffolk countryside

Campaigners say the substation will have a huge impact on Friston Picture: SASES

Supplies lost as 3,500 homes in Bury St Edmunds left without water

Anglian Water is investigating after a number of reports of homeowners in Bury St Edmunds being left without water Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘It’s madness’ - Row erupts over plan to redirect lorries on the Essex-Suffolk border

Lorries trying to navigate the tight roads of Sudbury is a common sight for residents Picture: ELAINE DRYDEN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hundreds of wraps of Class A drugs seized after Colchester car stop

Almost 300 wraps of Class A drugs were found in a house and car connected to an 18-year-old from Romford Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Struggling hospital’s bill for medical mistakes 10 times higher than last year

From left to right: Pippa Travis-Williams with son Henry, who died aged 21, the headquarters of the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust. Bottom left: Lucy Wheatley, daughter of Sheila Coley who died at the West Suffolk Hospital, shown bottom right Pictures: ARCHANT/SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Chance of snow and sleet in Suffolk on Thursday

Snow could be coming to Suffolk on Thursday morning Picture: SUFFOLK COMMUNITY FOUNDATION

Bishop adopts beehive for Lent as top clergy goes green

Bishop of Dunwich Rt Rev Dr Mike Harrison is taking a bee keeping course as part of Lent Challenge 2020 Picture: SUZIE HARRISON

Should the BBC be a subscription service?

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in Killing Eve. High profile drama series will be made under a subscription service but what about children's programmes? Photo: PA/BBC
Drive 24