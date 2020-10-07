E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Car flips onto roof in horror crash

PUBLISHED: 12:11 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 07 October 2020

Two people were injured in the crash in Avon Way Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Two people were injured in the crash in Avon Way Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Two people have suffered minor injuries after their car flipped onto its roof during a crash.

Essex Police were called to the crash in Avon Way, Colchester, around 2pm Tuesday, October 6.

The pair were injured after colliding with a parked car close to the junction with Magnolia Drive, a police spokesman said.

The police spokesman said: “Luckily both occupants of this vehicle only had minor injuries.”

