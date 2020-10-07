Car flips onto roof in horror crash
PUBLISHED: 12:11 07 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:30 07 October 2020
ESSEX POLICE
Two people have suffered minor injuries after their car flipped onto its roof during a crash.
Essex Police were called to the crash in Avon Way, Colchester, around 2pm Tuesday, October 6.
The pair were injured after colliding with a parked car close to the junction with Magnolia Drive, a police spokesman said.
The police spokesman said: “Luckily both occupants of this vehicle only had minor injuries.”
