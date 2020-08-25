Car collides with three men on bikes in ‘targeted’ attack leaving one in serious condition

A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries after a crash between three men on bicycles and a car, which happened after a street fight in Colchester.

Essex Police were called to the scene in Ipswich Road, Colchester – where a forensics team remains today – after reports that a group of men were fighting on Monday, August 24, at 11.25pm.

A car was then involved in a collision with three of the men who were on bicycles at the time.

One of the men, aged 29, was taken to hospital with multiple injuries and his condition has been described as serious.

The other two men involved in the crash left the scene before the police had arrived.

The make and model of the car involved is not yet known and it is part of the ongoing police investigation to find out.

A forensics team and police officers remain at the scene today to continue gathering information for the investigation and talking to witnesses.

Detective Inspector Guy Turnbull said: “We are urgently trying to trace the other two men as they may have been injured and we want to make sure they are okay.

“We are continuing to piece together information to establish the motive behind the incident but from our enquiries so far we believe this was a targeted incident.

“Detectives have been working throughout the night and we’d like to thank witnesses who have spoken to us so far.”

DI Turnbull said there were a number of people in the area at the time and police are keen to speak to anyone with mobile phone, dashcam or CCTV footage of the incident, or anything which could help them with their enquiries.

Colchester district commander Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston said: “I fully understand this incident will cause concern for residents, and officers are carrying out extra patrols in the area today.

“I’d encourage residents to please speak to them with any concerns they have, or if they have any information about what happened yesterday that could help with the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Colchester CID on 101 quoting incident 1402 of August 24 or report online at https://www.essex.police.uk