Floodlit cycling track to open in Colchester Northern Gateway after £590,000 funding

Theresa Higgins, left, Lauren Farrow, British Cycling''s cycling delivery manager for the east , and council leader Mark Cory, Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL Archant

A £590,000 cycling track is to be installed in Colchester as governing bodies aim to capitalise on the legacy of a world championship cycling event in the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Council leader Mark Cory, left, Lauren Farrow, British Cycling'’s cycling delivery manager for the East, and Theresa Higgins Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL Council leader Mark Cory, left, Lauren Farrow, British Cycling'’s cycling delivery manager for the East, and Theresa Higgins Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

The cash from British Cycling's and Sport England's Places to Ride initiative will fund the development of a floodlit one-mile track in the town's Northern Gateway Sports Park.

The cycling track will be the first of its kind in Essex when it opens next summer as British Cycling and Sport England aim to ensure the impact and legacy of the 2019 UCI World Road Championships, held in Yorkshire, is felt across the country.

Theresa Higgins, portfolio holder for commercial services at Colchester Borough Council, is eager to see the benefits the new track will bring to the town.

She said: "We are thrilled that £590,000 has been awarded to the Colchester Northern Gateway Sports Park development by British Cycling. Cycling is a great way for residents and visitors to stay fit and active.

You may also want to watch:

"This is an important step towards improving access to health and wellbeing activities in Colchester and strengthens the partnership between the Council and British Cycling."

The Places to Ride scheme was introduced to help fund the development of both new and existing cycling tracks in the UK.

Colchester Borough Council say the new track will further improve the Northern Gateway park, with plans to introduce all-weather pitches, an archery range and rugby facilities also in the pipeline.

Construction and development work on the project has already begun, with a scheduled opening time of early summer next year.

Andy Farr, head of facility and investment strategy at British Cycling, said: "This new cycle track in Colchester is the second project we have funded through Places to Ride, and marks the start of an exciting few years for the fund and the lasting legacy the UCI Road World Championships will bring to the country.

"We want to work with any organisation that is developing cycling in their community, and this facility is a brilliant example of that ambition.

"We have no doubt that this new facility will be welcomed by everyone in the region and will ensure the effect of the championships is felt far beyond the boundaries of Yorkshire."