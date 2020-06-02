E-edition Read the EADT online edition
WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows cyclist risk life at level crossing

PUBLISHED: 15:11 02 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:20 02 June 2020

The shocking dashcam footage taken in Colchester shows the cyclist risk his life to go over the level crossing. Picture: ANITA VACE

The shocking dashcam footage taken in Colchester shows the cyclist risk his life to go over the level crossing. Picture: ANITA VACE

Picture: ANITA VACE

Shocking dashcam footage shows the moment an “unbelievably lucky” cyclist risked their life to travel over a level crossing while the barriers were lowering.

The biker was caught on dashcam footage taken by Anita Vace, who was patiently waiting at the East Gates level crossing in Colchester on the morning of Saturday, May 30.

The video shows the cyclist, believed to be male, approaching the crossing and heading towards the town centre while the warning lights were signalling and the barriers were descending.

Instead of stopping, the cyclist is seen speeding up and heading underneath the barriers, swerving to make it through the second set and falling off as a result.

Anita Vace said she “couldn’t believe” what she had seen while waiting at the red lights, with the video she shared on Facebook receiving thousands of views.

“I only realised what he had done when he was already on the other side as it all happened so quickly,” she explained.

“It was unbelievable really, I never thought someone would put their own life in danger like that.”

Becky Croker, Network Rail’s community safety manager for the Anglia region, said it was “truly shocking behaviour”.

She said: “The cyclist is unbelievably lucky. I can’t imagine what was so urgent for this person to risk their life like this.

“When the barriers are lowered the train could be only seconds away, so this person got away lightly in comparison to what could have happened.”

