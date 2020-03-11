Sudden death near bingo hall 'not suspicious'
PUBLISHED: 17:25 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:05 11 March 2020
The death of a man near a bingo hall in Colchester is not being treated as suspicious.
Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, March 10, after a man was found unwell in Osborne Street, Colchester.
The man was taken to hospital where he died today, Wednesday, March 11.
A section of the nearby bus station and bingo hall in the street were closed while officers carried out their investigation.
Police have thanked the public for their co-operation.
A police spokesman said: 'We were called by the ambulance service at around 9.30pm after a man was found unwell. He was taken to hospital where he sadly died.
'Following a post mortem, we can confirm the man's death is non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for Her Majesty's Coroner.'
