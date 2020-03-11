E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Sudden death near bingo hall 'not suspicious'

PUBLISHED: 17:25 11 March 2020

The police cordon in place in Colchester this morning following the death of a man. Picture: EMILY COX

The police cordon in place in Colchester this morning following the death of a man. Picture: EMILY COX

Archant

The death of a man near a bingo hall in Colchester is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers were called by the ambulance service at around 9.30pm on Tuesday, March 10, after a man was found unwell in Osborne Street, Colchester.

The man was taken to hospital where he died today, Wednesday, March 11.

A section of the nearby bus station and bingo hall in the street were closed while officers carried out their investigation.

Police have thanked the public for their co-operation.

A police spokesman said: 'We were called by the ambulance service at around 9.30pm after a man was found unwell. He was taken to hospital where he sadly died.

'Following a post mortem, we can confirm the man's death is non-suspicious and a file will be prepared for Her Majesty's Coroner.'

