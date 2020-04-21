E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Investigation into nuisance motorcyclists leads to drug arrests following raid

PUBLISHED: 16:29 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:29 21 April 2020

Three people have been arrested following a raid on a house in Colchester prompted by information gained during an investigation into nuisance motorcyclists Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Three people have been arrested following a raid on a house in Colchester prompted by information gained during an investigation into nuisance motorcyclists Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Three people have been arrested on drug offences following a raid in Colchester prompted by information gained during an investigation into nuisance motorbike riders.

Over a period of four weeks, officers from Essex Police received numerous calls about nuisance motorbikes in streets surrounding Monkwick, St Michael’s and Berechurch Road in Colchester.

While responding to the reports, they issued warnings to two people and following further enquiries policing teams gained information about alleged drug dealing offences.

Earlier today, April 21, officers carried out a warrant in Victoria Mews in relation to these allegations.

Three people – two men and a woman – were arrested and remain in custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

Two of these people, two men aged 24 and 21, are also assisting officers in relation to anti-social riding complaints.

Chief Inspector Rob Huddleston, District Commander for Colchester, said: “We have worked with the community to try and address concerns about off road motorbikes in the community.

“Anti-social riding will not be tolerated and offences show a complete disregard for others, it causes nuisance, it’s dangerous and it can really impact on our community.

“Today’s warrant shows we are listening and I’d like to thank the community for their support, information and vigilance.”

