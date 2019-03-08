Colchester earthquake to be remembered at damaged church
PUBLISHED: 15:59 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 17 April 2019
Archant
One of Colchester’s more unlikely claims to fame will be recalled on Easter Monday when a plaque marking the most severe earthquake to hit Britain is unveiled by the town’s mayor Peter Chillingworth.
Monday is the 135th anniversary of the quake which brought down the top of the spire of the Lion Walk Church.
To mark the event Sir Bob Russell, the town's former MP, has organised a plaque which will be unveiled on the side of the church at 9.18am on Monday – the precise time the earthquake hit.
Despite some false claims, no one was killed in the earthquake which had its epicentre at Wivenhoe. However there was considerable damage across the town and it was the most severe ever seen in Britain.
Sir Bob said: “Such an important event in Colchester's history should be recognised, and there is no better place for the plaque to be displayed than on a building which was significantly damaged.”