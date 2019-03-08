Partly Cloudy

Colchester earthquake to be remembered at damaged church

PUBLISHED: 15:59 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 15:59 17 April 2019

The Colchester earthquake damaged Lion Walk Church. Picture; SIR BOB RUSSELL

The Colchester earthquake damaged Lion Walk Church. Picture; SIR BOB RUSSELL

Archant

One of Colchester’s more unlikely claims to fame will be recalled on Easter Monday when a plaque marking the most severe earthquake to hit Britain is unveiled by the town’s mayor Peter Chillingworth.

Lion Walk in Colchester today. Picture: GOOGLE MAPSLion Walk in Colchester today. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Monday is the 135th anniversary of the quake which brought down the top of the spire of the Lion Walk Church.

To mark the event Sir Bob Russell, the town's former MP, has organised a plaque which will be unveiled on the side of the church at 9.18am on Monday – the precise time the earthquake hit.

Despite some false claims, no one was killed in the earthquake which had its epicentre at Wivenhoe. However there was considerable damage across the town and it was the most severe ever seen in Britain.

Sir Bob said: “Such an important event in Colchester's history should be recognised, and there is no better place for the plaque to be displayed than on a building which was significantly damaged.”

A14 closed through rush hour after lorry hits crash barrier near Stowmarket

One lane of the A14 has been closed between J47 and J49 between Stowmarket and Woolpit. Pictures: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Lane blocked on A12 causing 4 mile delays

A vehicle has broken down on the A12 at Colchester heading towards Ipswich. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Four guilty over PlayStation 4 consoles theft

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT
