Colchester earthquake to be remembered at damaged church

The Colchester earthquake damaged Lion Walk Church. Picture; SIR BOB RUSSELL Archant

One of Colchester’s more unlikely claims to fame will be recalled on Easter Monday when a plaque marking the most severe earthquake to hit Britain is unveiled by the town’s mayor Peter Chillingworth.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lion Walk in Colchester today. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Lion Walk in Colchester today. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Monday is the 135th anniversary of the quake which brought down the top of the spire of the Lion Walk Church.

To mark the event Sir Bob Russell, the town's former MP, has organised a plaque which will be unveiled on the side of the church at 9.18am on Monday – the precise time the earthquake hit.

Despite some false claims, no one was killed in the earthquake which had its epicentre at Wivenhoe. However there was considerable damage across the town and it was the most severe ever seen in Britain.

Sir Bob said: “Such an important event in Colchester's history should be recognised, and there is no better place for the plaque to be displayed than on a building which was significantly damaged.”