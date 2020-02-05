Firefighter's warning after tumble dryer fire

Firefighters were called to a tumble dryer fire in Eight Ash Green overnight Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Firefighters have issued a warning to homeowners after a tumble dryer caught alight.

Firefighters were called to Halstead Road in Eight Ash Green near Colchester at 11.40pm on Tuesday night.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, which was in the conservatory, and cleared the smoke from the room.

Watch manager Richard Lark from Colchester Fire Station, said:"The homeowner had switched his tumble dryer on to run while he was asleep, but thankfully noticed that it had caught alight just as he was going to bed. "Time and time again we see people using tumble dryers, washing machines and dishwashers either through the night or while they are out, but it's just not worth taking the risk.

"Only use these appliances when you are at home and awake, and of course to make sure you're alerted to the first sign of fire always have a working smoke alarm on every level of your house."