Man charged after police discover more than 100 cannabis plants at Colchester home
PUBLISHED: 16:52 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 22 April 2020
ESSEX POLICE
A man has been charged after police raided a Colchester home and discovered more than 100 cannabis plants.
Essex Police executed a warrant at a property in Tollgate Drive, Stanway, shortly after 8.30am on Tuesday.
You may also want to watch:
Upon arrival, officers discovered 123 potted plants of an unknown street value.
Elvis Dalipaj, 23, was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis and was taken into custody for questioning.
Dalipaj, of Tollgate Drive, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and has been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.
He will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, May 20.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.