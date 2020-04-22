E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Man charged after police discover more than 100 cannabis plants at Colchester home

PUBLISHED: 16:52 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 22 April 2020

Elvis Dalipaj has appeared in court after more than 100 cannabis plants were discovered at a Colchester home Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Elvis Dalipaj has appeared in court after more than 100 cannabis plants were discovered at a Colchester home Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

A man has been charged after police raided a Colchester home and discovered more than 100 cannabis plants.

Essex Police executed a warrant at a property in Tollgate Drive, Stanway, shortly after 8.30am on Tuesday.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 123 potted plants of an unknown street value.

Elvis Dalipaj, 23, was arrested on suspicion of the cultivation of cannabis and was taken into custody for questioning.

Dalipaj, of Tollgate Drive, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and has been charged with being concerned in the production of cannabis.

He will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday, May 20.

