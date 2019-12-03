'Fantastic atmosphere!' Can you spot yourself at Colchester Christmas lights switch on?
PUBLISHED: 12:27 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 03 December 2019
STEVE BRADING PHOTOGRAPHY
Christmas got off to a stunning start in Colchester with a carnival atmosphere for the town's 2019 Christmas lights switch-on.
Culver Square had a host of entertainment from 11am, on Sunday, December 1, before the big switch-on at 5pm.
Attractions included including Santa magically appearing on stage by the town hall and a wickedly spectacular performance from the Mercury Theatre's panto stars.
Shoppers were wowed by a range of festive performances throughout the day from dance troupes, street acts and musical treats across the High Street, Culver Square and Eld Lane.
Visitors were also treated to a special skit by the Ugly Sisters from The Mercury Theatre's Cinderella Panto, ahead of Santa's grand 'starry' reveal in front of the Town Hall.
Sam Good, manager of In Colchester business improvement district - set up to promote the town - said: "There was such a fantastic atmosphere throughout the town all day, culminating in the excitement of Colchester's Christmas lights being switched on and Santa's special showcase and arrival.
"All the hard work was well worth it to see so much festive cheer on the streets of Colchester."