Gallery

'Fantastic atmosphere!' Can you spot yourself at Colchester Christmas lights switch on?

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Evolution College Choir with santa and Colchester mayor Nick Pope. Picture: STEVE BRADING STEVE BRADING PHOTOGRAPHY

Christmas got off to a stunning start in Colchester with a carnival atmosphere for the town's 2019 Christmas lights switch-on.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Evolution College Choir. Picture: STEVE BRADING Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Evolution College Choir. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Culver Square had a host of entertainment from 11am, on Sunday, December 1, before the big switch-on at 5pm.

Attractions included including Santa magically appearing on stage by the town hall and a wickedly spectacular performance from the Mercury Theatre's panto stars.

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Dancers from The Company perform. Picture: STEVE BRADING Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Dancers from The Company perform. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Shoppers were wowed by a range of festive performances throughout the day from dance troupes, street acts and musical treats across the High Street, Culver Square and Eld Lane.

Visitors were also treated to a special skit by the Ugly Sisters from The Mercury Theatre's Cinderella Panto, ahead of Santa's grand 'starry' reveal in front of the Town Hall.

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Evolution College Choir perform. Picture: STEVE BRADING Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Evolution College Choir perform. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADING Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Sam Good, manager of In Colchester business improvement district - set up to promote the town - said: "There was such a fantastic atmosphere throughout the town all day, culminating in the excitement of Colchester's Christmas lights being switched on and Santa's special showcase and arrival.

"All the hard work was well worth it to see so much festive cheer on the streets of Colchester."

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Stageocoach Colchester performs. Picture: STEVE BRADING Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Stageocoach Colchester performs. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADING Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADING

You may also want to watch:

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Secret Santa on the balcony. Picture: STEVE BRADING Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Secret Santa on the balcony. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADING Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADING Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Stageocoach Colchester performing, Picture: STEVE BRADING Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Stageocoach Colchester performing, Picture: STEVE BRADING