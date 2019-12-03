E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

'Fantastic atmosphere!' Can you spot yourself at Colchester Christmas lights switch on?

PUBLISHED: 12:27 03 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 03 December 2019

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Evolution College Choir with santa and Colchester mayor Nick Pope. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Evolution College Choir with santa and Colchester mayor Nick Pope. Picture: STEVE BRADING

STEVE BRADING PHOTOGRAPHY

Christmas got off to a stunning start in Colchester with a carnival atmosphere for the town's 2019 Christmas lights switch-on.

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Evolution College Choir. Picture: STEVE BRADINGColchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Evolution College Choir. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Culver Square had a host of entertainment from 11am, on Sunday, December 1, before the big switch-on at 5pm.

Attractions included including Santa magically appearing on stage by the town hall and a wickedly spectacular performance from the Mercury Theatre's panto stars.

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Dancers from The Company perform. Picture: STEVE BRADINGColchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Dancers from The Company perform. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Shoppers were wowed by a range of festive performances throughout the day from dance troupes, street acts and musical treats across the High Street, Culver Square and Eld Lane.

Visitors were also treated to a special skit by the Ugly Sisters from The Mercury Theatre's Cinderella Panto, ahead of Santa's grand 'starry' reveal in front of the Town Hall.

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Evolution College Choir perform. Picture: STEVE BRADINGColchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Evolution College Choir perform. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADINGColchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Sam Good, manager of In Colchester business improvement district - set up to promote the town - said: "There was such a fantastic atmosphere throughout the town all day, culminating in the excitement of Colchester's Christmas lights being switched on and Santa's special showcase and arrival.

"All the hard work was well worth it to see so much festive cheer on the streets of Colchester."

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Stageocoach Colchester performs. Picture: STEVE BRADINGColchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Stageocoach Colchester performs. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADINGColchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADING

You may also want to watch:

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Secret Santa on the balcony. Picture: STEVE BRADINGColchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Secret Santa on the balcony. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADINGColchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADINGColchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Stageocoach Colchester performing, Picture: STEVE BRADINGColchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Stageocoach Colchester performing, Picture: STEVE BRADING

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADINGColchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Empty Ipswich shop snapped up by department store

The team at Coes have nearly finished their Christmas windows. There is just one more to reveal. L-R Sonja Talbot, Annette Keeble,Georgia Barton Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New train breaks down on Suffolk rail line

A new Greater Anglia Stadler train pictured at Trimley. Picture: HELEN BOTT

Major train line suspended until the end of the day

Trains between Peterborough and Ipswich are suspended until the end of the day. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Road closed after emergency services called to serious accident

Two cars have collided on Flempton Road in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Boy, 13, left shaken after man tried to grab him in the street

A man tried to grab a 13-year-old boy on Sizewell Road, Leiston Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Woman suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries in Risby crash

Police are appealling for information after a two-vehicle crash in Flempton Road, Risby Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

‘Can you help?’ Appeal after Mercedes van is stolen

A Mercedes van was stolen from Notley Road, Kirkley in Lowestoft overnight. Picture: Google Images

‘Fantastic atmosphere!’ Can you spot yourself at Colchester Christmas lights switch on?

Colchester's 2019 Christmas lights switch on. The Evolution College Choir with santa and Colchester mayor Nick Pope. Picture: STEVE BRADING

Caffeine Lounge, UK’s largest e-sports venue, opens its doors in Sudbury

Caffeine Lounge, the UK's largest Esports gaming lounge and cafe/bar, has opened in Sudbury Photo: William Ward

Lambert vows to ‘go strong’ at Peterborough with Ipswich four wins from Wembley in EFL Trophy

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will 'go strong' for the Blues' EFL Trophy clash with Peterborough on Wednesday night. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists