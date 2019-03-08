E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Mum 'absolutely shocked' to find birds' nests made with bubble wrap

PUBLISHED: 16:10 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:35 25 October 2019

Hollie Allen, 33, and her son Jacob, 5, were upset to find the nests in their garden. Picture: HOLLIE ALLEN

Hollie Allen, 33, and her son Jacob, 5, were upset to find the nests in their garden. Picture: HOLLIE ALLEN

Archant

A mum has spoken of her shock at finding two birds' nests built with disgusting plastic waste.

Essex Wildlife Trust said it was the 'stark reality' of what plastic pollution does to animals. Picture: HOLLIE ALLENEssex Wildlife Trust said it was the 'stark reality' of what plastic pollution does to animals. Picture: HOLLIE ALLEN

Hollie Allen came across the first nest behind a fence panel in her back garden in Colchester, with pieces of bubble wrap nestled deep inside for insulation.

The 33-year-old found a second later that afternoon, which was lined with a mess of plastic fibres.

"I just looked at it and thought 'that's not right'," she said after the discovery on Thursday, October 24.

"I was just absolutely shocked.

Hollie Allen found this nest on Thursday afternoon and was shocked to see plastic fibres lining it. Picture: HOLLIE ALLENHollie Allen found this nest on Thursday afternoon and was shocked to see plastic fibres lining it. Picture: HOLLIE ALLEN

"When you see stuff littered about you know it's bad but you don't see how it really affects things.

"When you see it with your own eyes for the first time, it's awful."

Mrs Allen showed the nests to her five-year-old son Jacob and said: "We've talked about how dangerous it can be when people drop stuff on the floor and litter.

"I had to explain to him how it must have got there and he was so upset by it.

"Jacob was worried the plastic would hurt the birdies and wanted to take it to show and tell so others would know how dangerous the rubbish was.

"He said: 'I want to take it and show everyone how it hurts the birdies'.

Mrs Allen added: "At the moment it's all about the sea. Everyone is concerned about cleaning up the sea because we know how bad all the plastic in there is, but no-one is really as aware of what is happening on the land.

"We need to clean the whole planet."

John More, living landscapes coordinator at Essex Wildlife Trust, said: "It is terrible to see these photos but it shows the stark reality of what our wildlife is facing every day.

"As a society we are using too much plastic and discarding it all too easily and it's frequently becoming intertwined in our local species' habitats.

"Plastic is one challenge we can all tackle together though. We urge people to think of the impacts of the products they're buying and always looking for recyclable options and disposing of them accordingly, to stop instances like this occurring."

