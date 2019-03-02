Sunshine and Showers

‘One in 14million, unique and resilient’: Blind boy releases inspiring single in rare illness battle

02 March, 2019 - 12:04
Ethan Peacock. Picture: PEACOCK FAMILY

Ethan Peacock. Picture: PEACOCK FAMILY

But today the inspiring lyrics of Ethan Peacock - “I am strong, I am the one, one in 14million, unique and resilient” - ring in the ears of millions of children battling to overcome adversity, as he has so bravely done.

The 14-year-old suffers from Norrie Disease - one of the rarest illnesses in the world which, in his case, means he has very limited vision and is classed as blind.

It has affected his life in ways most children could never imagine, as he has had to learn braille to read and needs daily supervision at Colchester Royal Grammar School not just to take part in lessons but also get around the corridors.

But despite never being able to run around and play like his classmates and having many of his school holidays taken up with medical appointments, his mother Theresa Peacock says he “always looks on the positive side of life”.

And no more is that demonstrated by how he and his brother Jasper, who play in their own band called The Thunderbolts, have produced a single to not only raise money for Norrie Disease research but inspire a generation.

Ethan Peacock with his brother Jasper. Picture: PEACOCK FAMILYEthan Peacock with his brother Jasper. Picture: PEACOCK FAMILY

“This song was all about being strong and resilient, something I’m determined to be,” said Ethan, who released Unique on Thursday, February 28 to mark Rare Disease Day.

“If it makes other people realise they’re not alone then I’ll be happy. I wanted to help the charity that has made a huge difference to my life.”

He also said: “I’ve always been conscious of being different but it has definitely got harder as I’ve got older.

“There are more expectations as you get older and situations you need to be able to tackle by yourself, such as spending extra time on school work and homework to keep up with others and remembering new braille codes and how to use specialist equipment, so I can be independent.”

Ethan Peacock performing his single, Unique. Picture: PEACOCK FAMILYEthan Peacock performing his single, Unique. Picture: PEACOCK FAMILY

Mrs Peacock said: “The single reflects Ethan’s views on life.

“He always looks on the positive side of life and rather than dwelling on the negative he wants this single to inspire others to be strong.

“There are times when he finds it really difficult. I remember him saying he wished he wasn’t blind.

“Everything is harder work - there are things that other people easily do which he finds harder.

Ethan Peacock recording his single, Unique. Picture: PEACOCK FAMILYEthan Peacock recording his single, Unique. Picture: PEACOCK FAMILY

“But resilient is a really good word for him. He focuses on the challenges and he copes amazingly well.”

Click here to download the single.

What is Norrie disease?

Norrie disease affects mainly boys and is a rare X-linked genetic condition that causes blindness or severe sight impairment at birth.

Ethan Peacock with his brother Jasper. Picture: PEACOCK FAMILYEthan Peacock with his brother Jasper. Picture: PEACOCK FAMILY

A secondary symptom that can begin in early childhood is progressive hearing loss. Other symptoms can include autism, cognitive impairment and delayed development.

The Norrie Disease Foundation was set up to support the UK community affected by Norrie disease and to promote vital research to slow the trajectory of the disease, in particular the hearing loss.

There is currently pioneering research at UCL Great Ormond Street Institute of Child Health underway to see if the hearing loss can be treated through gene therapy.

To volunteer, donate or find out more, visit www.norriedisease.org.uk

The cover of the single Unique, written in Braille. Picture: PEACOCK FAMILYThe cover of the single Unique, written in Braille. Picture: PEACOCK FAMILY

Unique by The Thunderbolts

Sometimes it’s hard to be me

Feeling alone in society

Faced with challenges everyday

Many obstacles in my way

Emerging from the storm

Feeling like I’ve been reborn.

‘Cos I am strong

I am one

One in 14million

Unique and resilient.

I am strong

I am one

One in 14million

Unique and resilient.

With friendship and discovery

We can overcome adversity

Come together and believe

That together we’ll achieve

Fighting battles everyday

I know we’ll find a way.

I am strong

I am one

One in 14million

Unique and resilient.

‘Cos I am strong

I am one

One in 14million

Unique and resilient.

Most Read

War veteran ‘gobsmacked’ over alleged discrimination at Specsavers

The Woodbridge branch of Specsavers has suspended a staff member in connection with the incident Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Donald Trump in secret RAF Mildenhall stop

Staff from Air Force One with US Air Force ground crew while the plane was refuelled at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk. Picture: Instagram - @realdonaldtrump

Stabbing near railway station sees police swoop on entrance

The front entrance of Clacton railway station was closed as police investigated Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Rush hour A14 crash causing miles of tailbacks

The tailback on the A14 between Stowmarket and Bury St Edmunds is stopping commuters Picture: LAURENCE CAWLEY

