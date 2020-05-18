Man charged with failing to comply with sex offenders’ register
PUBLISHED: 20:40 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:40 18 May 2020
A man has been charged with failing to comply with the sex offenders’ register after being arrested by police officers patrolling in Essex.
Mark Taylor, 62, of no fixed address, was arrested on the evening of May 14 in Colchester, following pro-active patrolling by PCSOs from the Colchester Community Policing Team and the Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders (MOSOVO) team.
MOSOVO’s job is to monitor and risk assess sexual and violent offenders prior to, and after, their release from prison to reduce the risk they pose to the public.
Taylor appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, May 16 and is next due to appear in court on Wednesday, June 3.
