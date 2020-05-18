E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Man charged with failing to comply with sex offenders’ register

PUBLISHED: 20:40 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 20:40 18 May 2020

Mark Taylor was arrested in Colchester on Thursday, May 14. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mark Taylor was arrested in Colchester on Thursday, May 14. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A man has been charged with failing to comply with the sex offenders’ register after being arrested by police officers patrolling in Essex.

Mark Taylor, 62, of no fixed address, was arrested on the evening of May 14 in Colchester, following pro-active patrolling by PCSOs from the Colchester Community Policing Team and the Management of Sexual Offenders and Violent Offenders (MOSOVO) team.

MOSOVO’s job is to monitor and risk assess sexual and violent offenders prior to, and after, their release from prison to reduce the risk they pose to the public.

Taylor appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, May 16 and is next due to appear in court on Wednesday, June 3.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

More than 400 fines issued for coronavirus rule-breakers in Suffolk and Essex

Police have powers to issue fines to people who have breached strict lockdown guidelines Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Jail spell for domestic abuser with history of throttling partners

Shaun Davey was jailed for two years at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Firefighters tackle blaze in bungalow loft

Fire fighters are tackling a blaze in a bungalow loft in Suffolk Way, Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenage crack cocaine dealer armed himself with bottle of toxic liquid

Sorren Price was sentenced to 45 months in a young offender institution at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Man charged with failing to comply with sex offenders’ register

Mark Taylor was arrested in Colchester on Thursday, May 14. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Owners of restaurant chain Bella Italia to call in administrators

Bella Italia in Norwich. Pic: Archant
Drive 24