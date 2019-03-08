E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two charged with murder after father stabbed to death in street

PUBLISHED: 08:15 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 08:15 23 October 2019

Murdoch Brown, 31, died in Colchester earlier this year Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Two people have been charged with the murder of a 31-year-old Colchester man.

Murdoch Brown was stabbed to death in Buffett Way in the early hours of May 7.

A second man, Robert Brown, 44, was also believed to have been assaulted.

Toyn Williams, 27, of Winchester Road, Hale End, London, and Jay Dice, 32, of Mayville, Leyonstone, were last night charged with murder, attempted murder and being concerned in the supply of a class A drug.

They are due at Colchester Magistrates' Court today.

A 17-year-old boy from Edmonton, arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, has been bailed until November 15.

A 27-year-old Colchester woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation, while a 30-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, held on suspicion of conspiracy to murder in May, was further held on suspicion of assisting an offender and released under investigation.

