Police cracking down on anti-social drinkers ahead of big weekend of events

PUBLISHED: 18:27 25 October 2019 | UPDATED: 18:54 25 October 2019

The area covered by the dispersal order Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A police dispersal order has come into force in Colchester this evening.

The order provides officers and PCSOs with the power to order individuals or groups who have committed or are likely to commit anti-social behaviour out of a specified area.

Those who return to the area with 48 hours may be arrested.

The order will run until 7am on Sunday, October 27; it runs from Cowdray Avenue in the north of the town to Magdalen Street in the south, Brook Street in the west and Hospital Road in the east.

The order comes days after a serious

Inspector Jonathan Evans of Colchester's Community Policing Team said: "We have several large, high-profile events in Castle Park and in the town this weekend, and we want to ensure that everyone enjoys themselves responsibly.

"Anyone believed to be committing anti-social behaviour will be moved on without hesitation or dealt with appropriately."

