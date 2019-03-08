Video

Probe in triple murder launched as three men found dead in street

Wellesley Road remains closed as officers continue their investigations Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Archant

A major investigation is under way into a triple murder in Colchester after two bodies were discovered inside a house and a third in a car outside.

Officers were called to Wellesley Road in Colchester at around 10.15pm on Saturday, October 5 after concerns were raised about the welfare of two men following reports of an altercation.

Two men were found dead inside the house and a third was found in a car outside.

A 32-year-old man from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, but are keeping an open mind.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would like to speak to anyone who was in or around the Wellesley Road area between 6pm on Saturday 5 October and 1am on Sunday 6 October and witnessed any suspicious or unusual behaviour."

Wellesley Road remains closed at this time while police continue their investigations.

Those with any information are asked to contact the Major Crime Team on 101 quoting incident 1400 of 5 October or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org