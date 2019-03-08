E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Probe in triple murder launched as three men found dead in street

PUBLISHED: 12:40 06 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:52 06 October 2019

Wellesley Road remains closed as officers continue their investigations Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Wellesley Road remains closed as officers continue their investigations Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Archant

A major investigation is under way into a triple murder in Colchester after two bodies were discovered inside a house and a third in a car outside.

Wellesley Road is currently cordoned off Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTWellesley Road is currently cordoned off Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Officers were called to Wellesley Road in Colchester at around 10.15pm on Saturday, October 5 after concerns were raised about the welfare of two men following reports of an altercation.

Two men were found dead inside the house and a third was found in a car outside.

A 32-year-old man from Colchester has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detectives say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, but are keeping an open mind.

Officers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTOfficers found two men dead inside a property in Colchester, a third was found in a car outside Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We would like to speak to anyone who was in or around the Wellesley Road area between 6pm on Saturday 5 October and 1am on Sunday 6 October and witnessed any suspicious or unusual behaviour."

Wellesley Road remains closed at this time while police continue their investigations.

Those with any information are asked to contact the Major Crime Team on 101 quoting incident 1400 of 5 October or email scd.appeals.essex@essex.pnn.police.uk.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Two people die in Suffolk house blaze tragedy

Two people have died in a house fire in Capel St Mary. Picture: ARCHANT

LOOK: Stunning six-bedroom Suffolk home to appear on Grand Designs tonight

Kevin McCloud with homeowners Toby and Libby Leeming in west Suffolk whose home will appear on Grand Designs Picture: FREMANTLE/GRAND DESIGNS

Tributes paid to late inspirational Suffolk musician Mat Bayfield

Mat Bayfield won the Unsung Hero of the Year award at the Stars of Suffolk in 2017 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Huge farming vehicle stuck on narrow road prompts calls for tighter restrictions

A sugar beet tractor got stuck on Cardinalls Road in Stowmarket. Picture: BROOKE DRAKE

‘It’s heartbreaking’ – Neighbours shocked after two people die in house fire

Emergency services attend the scene of a fatal house fire in Capel St Mary where two people have died Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

