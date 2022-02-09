'Please come home': Wife's heartfelt plea to missing husband and dad
- Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by the family
The wife of a man who has been missing for eight days has pleaded for his safe return, saying "please come home".
Christopher Scales, was reported missing from his Colchester home on February 1.
Emma Robinson, his wife, said: "Chris, no matter where you are, how you are feeling or what you are doing, please come home.
“If you can’t come home for whatever reason, please just let us know that you are safe.
“You are loved, you are so kind, and you are a wonderful husband and father. Please come home.
Christopher and Emma have been together for 22 years and have two children, Harry, 20, and Lilly, 15.
His wife added: "I am worried. Harry and Lily are worried about you and we all just want you to come home."
Christopher, a care worker, left his home in the New Town area of Colchester, shortly after 9pm on Tuesday, February 1.
A spokesman for Essex Police said a widespread search was carried out, and continues to be carried out, across the town.
Emma said: "Christopher is loved by everyone, he is so popular.
"He has so many friends and brings so much joy to peoples’ lives.
“I have had about 500 messages of support from friends and people across Colchester – it has been so comforting and I would like to say thank you to everyone.”
He was known to be wearing a new black or dark blue Lacoste t-shirt, a black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, black Reebok trainers with a white sole and a dark blue denim Sherpa jacket.
Christopher is about 5ft 8ins tall, has a beard and brown hair.
Essex police are asking anyone who sees him or knows where he is, to contact 101 immediately.