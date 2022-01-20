Equipment left to charge overnight caused fire at Colchester retail park

The fire broke out in a commercial property in Colne View Retail Park in Colchester last night - Credit: Google Maps

A piece of equipment that was left charging overnight has been identified as the cause of a fire at a retail park in Colchester.

Fire crews were called to the blaze in Colne View Retail Park at 11.10pm on Wednesday, January 19, after reports of smoke emerging from the back of a commercial building.

On arrival, crews confirmed that building was filled with smoke and the rear was 20% alight.

The room where the fire started suffered significant fire damage, but the remainder of the building remains in tact.

Crew manager at Colchester Fire Station, Luke Beardmore, said “Crews from Colchester and Clacton worked really hard in challenging conditions.

"Thanks to their quick action, we were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas of the building.

“The fire was caused by a piece of equipment which was left charging overnight and caught fire.

"We would encourage everyone to supervise electrical items while charging, and avoid leaving appliances charging overnight.

"Batteries can quickly overheat if they are overcharged and are regular causes of fires in Essex.”

Firefighters extinguished the fire by 12.15am.