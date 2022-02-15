News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times

Firefighters spend six hours tackling blaze at grain factory in north Essex

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:36 AM February 15, 2022
Fire crews from Colchester and Witham were called to the scene 

Fire crews from Colchester and Witham were called to the scene - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters spent more than six hours tackling a blaze that broke out in a grain dryer at a factory in north Essex.

Crews from Colchester and Witham stations were called to the scene in Great Braxted, near Colchester, shortly after 10.30am on Monday.

The fire broke out at a factory in Great Braxted, Essex

The fire broke out at a factory in Great Braxted, Essex - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

Due to difficult access to water, crews requested a water bowser from Halstead station.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to tackle the blaze while other crew members cut away at machinery to gain access to the source.

The blaze took Essex fire crews more than six hours to extinguish

The blaze took Essex fire crews more than six hours to extinguish - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

The fire was extinguished by 5.20pm, but engines remained on scene for several hours.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service
Essex Live News
Colchester News

