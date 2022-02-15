Firefighters spend six hours tackling blaze at grain factory in north Essex

Fire crews from Colchester and Witham were called to the scene - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

Firefighters spent more than six hours tackling a blaze that broke out in a grain dryer at a factory in north Essex.

Crews from Colchester and Witham stations were called to the scene in Great Braxted, near Colchester, shortly after 10.30am on Monday.

The fire broke out at a factory in Great Braxted, Essex - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

Due to difficult access to water, crews requested a water bowser from Halstead station.

Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to tackle the blaze while other crew members cut away at machinery to gain access to the source.

The blaze took Essex fire crews more than six hours to extinguish - Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service

The fire was extinguished by 5.20pm, but engines remained on scene for several hours.

Join our Colchester Life Facebook group for all the latest news from in and around Colchester.