Firefighters spend six hours tackling blaze at grain factory in north Essex
Published: 11:36 AM February 15, 2022
- Credit: Essex County Fire & Rescue Service
Firefighters spent more than six hours tackling a blaze that broke out in a grain dryer at a factory in north Essex.
Crews from Colchester and Witham stations were called to the scene in Great Braxted, near Colchester, shortly after 10.30am on Monday.
Due to difficult access to water, crews requested a water bowser from Halstead station.
Firefighters used an aerial ladder platform to tackle the blaze while other crew members cut away at machinery to gain access to the source.
The fire was extinguished by 5.20pm, but engines remained on scene for several hours.
Join our Colchester Life Facebook group for all the latest news from in and around Colchester.