High street closed after fire crews called to rooftop

PUBLISHED: 18:26 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:51 04 June 2020

Colchester High Street is currently closed while fire crews deal with a small fire Picture: ESSEX POLICE IN COLCHESTER

Archant

Fire crews in Essex have been called to Colchester High Street after a fire broke out on a rooftop.

Essex County Fire and Rescue were called to Colchester High Street shortly after 5pm following reports of a roof fire.

The street has been closed while the fire is dealt with.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue said: “Crews are currently at the scene of a roof fire in a building on Colchester High Street.

“The Incident Commander has ordered four fire engines and one aerial ladder platform to assist in tackling the fire.

“At 6.40pm the Incident Commander confirmed that the aerial ladder platform was no longer needed and the fire had been extinguished.

“Crews will continue to dampen and cool down the roof void and make the area safe.”

Essex Police in Colchester tweeted: “High Street temporarily closed whilst Essex County Fire and Rescue Service deal with a small fire on a rooftop.

“No injuries and minimal damage.”

Arriva Herts and Essex buses are currently being diverted around the area.

