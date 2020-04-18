E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Family of five left homeless after ‘hair dryer’ blaze destroys flat

PUBLISHED: 10:34 18 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:34 18 April 2020

Two families have been left homeless after a fire broke out in Colchester Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Two families have been left homeless after a fire broke out in Colchester Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Two families have been left homeless after a fire sparked by a hair dryer tore through a first floor flat in Colchester.

The blaze destroyed much of the house Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICEThe blaze destroyed much of the house Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Firefighters from Tiptree and Colchester were sent to the blaze in Smallwood Road, Colchester, following reports of a fire in a bedroom.

When they arrived at the scene, after being called at 4.30am today, they discovered the whole flat was thick was smoke and around 50% alight.

They later found the blaze had been started by an electrical fault in a hair dryer.

The three crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control, putting flames out and clearing the flat of smoke within an hour.

However, the flat was badly damaged and a family of five are no longer able to live there.

The flat below also suffered water damage, and a further two adults have also been made homeless as a result.

Watch manager Richard Lark, of Colchester fire station, said: “Although we never want to see someone lose their home, thankfully everyone escaped without injuries.

“The flat had working smoke alarms, which is the easiest way to protect your whole family from fire and give you time to get out, stay out and call 999.

“Following an investigation we believe the fire was caused by an electrical fault with a hair dryer.

“Take a look at our electrical safety advice to reduce your risk of having an electrical fire.”

• Visit the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service website for more information.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines, from Beck Row, has been found by police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Eight deaths at care home linked to coronavirus

Finborough Court near Stowmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Farmer devastated by theft and horrific slaughter of his pet sheep

Suffolk farmer Tom Walne has been left very upset by the theft of his two pet sheep. Picture: PHIL MORELY

Mildenhall man with American accent missing for several days

Charles Hines, from Beck Row, has been found by police Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Royal Mail very slow to take workers’ safety seriously’ - union speaks after delivery office walk-out

Royal Mail staff at the Bury St Edmunds delivery office in Skyliner Way walked out this morning over health and safety concerns Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family of five left homeless after ‘hair dryer’ blaze destroys flat

Two families have been left homeless after a fire broke out in Colchester Picture: ESSEX COUNTY FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

WATCH: Dramatic footage of thatched roof blaze tackled by dozens of firefighters

The fire tore through the roof of a thatched home in Stoke Ash Picture: IXWORTH FIRE STATION/SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Former Suffolk policewoman launches online Pilates classes during lockdown

Join Kerry for one of her fantastic online workouts Picture: Kerry Wheeler

Debenhams announces closure of seven stores – Suffolk and Essex branches safe

The Debenhams department store in Ipswich town centre is not included in the list of seven closures Picture: NEIL PERRY

Road now clear following single vehicle crash

Police are at the scene (stock image) Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24