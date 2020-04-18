Family of five left homeless after ‘hair dryer’ blaze destroys flat

Two families have been left homeless after a fire broke out in Colchester

Two families have been left homeless after a fire sparked by a hair dryer tore through a first floor flat in Colchester.

The blaze destroyed much of the house

Firefighters from Tiptree and Colchester were sent to the blaze in Smallwood Road, Colchester, following reports of a fire in a bedroom.

When they arrived at the scene, after being called at 4.30am today, they discovered the whole flat was thick was smoke and around 50% alight.

They later found the blaze had been started by an electrical fault in a hair dryer.

The three crews worked quickly to bring the fire under control, putting flames out and clearing the flat of smoke within an hour.

However, the flat was badly damaged and a family of five are no longer able to live there.

The flat below also suffered water damage, and a further two adults have also been made homeless as a result.

Watch manager Richard Lark, of Colchester fire station, said: “Although we never want to see someone lose their home, thankfully everyone escaped without injuries.

“The flat had working smoke alarms, which is the easiest way to protect your whole family from fire and give you time to get out, stay out and call 999.

“Following an investigation we believe the fire was caused by an electrical fault with a hair dryer.

“Take a look at our electrical safety advice to reduce your risk of having an electrical fire.”

• Visit the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service website for more information.