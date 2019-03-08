Partly Cloudy

Man held in connection with gun shop raid

PUBLISHED: 10:14 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 03 July 2019

Essex Police arrested a man in connection with a burglary in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Essex Police arrested a man in connection with a burglary in Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of burglary after firearms were stolen from a Colchester gun shop.

Officers made the arrest after executing a warrant in Colchester on Tuesday.

A spokesman said: "A 25-year-old man remains in custody after we searched an address in Avignon Close at around 10.10pm."

It follows reports a man broke into a business in Berechurch Hall Road, Colchester, at about 12.15am and stole seven firearms.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester CID on 101 quoting crime reference 42/104140/19 or Crimestopppers on 0800 555 111.

