'Keep windows and doors closed': Firefighters on scene of 'incident'

Firefighters are on the scene of an incident in St John's Street this morning - Credit: Google Maps

Firefighters are currently at the scene of an "incident" in Colchester and are urging local people to keep their windows and doors closed.

Crews are attending the incident in St John's Street.

In a tweet Essex Fire Service said: "We're currently at an incident on St John's Street in Colchester.

"The road is partially blocked so we're asking all local residents to avoid the area and find an alternative route where possible.

"Our control team have received a number of calls reporting smoke relating to this incident.

"If you live in central Colchester, please keep your windows and doors closed to prevent smoke from entering your home."

No further details have been provided at this time.