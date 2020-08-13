Trains to London delayed due to heavy rain and flooding

Rail services have been delayed due to flooding at Colchester. Picture: NICK STRUGNELL/GREATER ANGLIA nickstrugnell.com TEL:447966805565

Trains to London Liverpool Street from Suffolk and Essex are being disrupted due to flooding caused by heavy rain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rail operator Greater Anglia said that trains “may be cancelled, delayed or revised” due to the problems at Colchester.

You may also want to watch:

In a Tweet, it said: “Train services from Colchester towards London Liverpool Street are being disrupted due to flooding.

“As a result trains services are running at a reduced speed causing congestion leading to delays, alterations and possible cancellations to some train services through #Colchester.”

“Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.”

People can check for specific journey alterations by visiting Greater Anglia’s Journey Check website.