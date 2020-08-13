E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Trains to London delayed due to heavy rain and flooding

PUBLISHED: 09:13 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 09:13 13 August 2020

Rail services have been delayed due to flooding at Colchester. Picture: NICK STRUGNELL/GREATER ANGLIA

Rail services have been delayed due to flooding at Colchester. Picture: NICK STRUGNELL/GREATER ANGLIA

nickstrugnell.com TEL:447966805565

Trains to London Liverpool Street from Suffolk and Essex are being disrupted due to flooding caused by heavy rain.

Rail operator Greater Anglia said that trains “may be cancelled, delayed or revised” due to the problems at Colchester.

You may also want to watch:

In a Tweet, it said: “Train services from Colchester towards London Liverpool Street are being disrupted due to flooding.

“As a result trains services are running at a reduced speed causing congestion leading to delays, alterations and possible cancellations to some train services through #Colchester.”

“Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.”

People can check for specific journey alterations by visiting Greater Anglia’s Journey Check website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Most Read

‘You could hear somebody crying’ – Debenhams makes 20 staff redundant via conference call

Debenhams, Arc shopping centre at Bury St Edmunds where it is alleged 20 staff have been made redundant. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

First plans submitted for 99 new homes near Clacton

Plans for 99 new homes to the north of Clacton have been submitted to Tendring District Council Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn expecting child, reports say

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn at Portman Road Picture: INSTAGRAM/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Suffolk cases fall in new coronavirus infection data as regional ‘R’ value drops

The latest weekly coronavirus infection rates show a fall in Suffolk, according to public health data. Woodbridge shoppers wear their masks in public, as it is now compulsory to wear a mask in shops Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why was the Orwell Bridge lit up in red?

The Orwell Bridge was illuminated in red to highlight the challenges faced by the events industry. Picture: GREEN SPARK PRODUCTION LTD

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Three fire engines tackle forest blaze near military base

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service are currently at the scene of a reported forest fire in Sutton Heath Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Trains to London delayed due to heavy rain and flooding

Rail services have been delayed due to flooding at Colchester. Picture: NICK STRUGNELL/GREATER ANGLIA

A-Level results day 2020: Live updates from Essex

Students at Colchester Royal Grammar School will be receiving their A-Level results today, like these pupils did last year. (Stock image) Picture: COLCHESTER ROYAL GRAMMAR SCHOOL

A-level results day 2020: Live updates from West Suffolk

Haverhill Community Sixth Form students receiving their A-level results in 2019. Picture: HAVERHILL COMMUNITY SIXTH FORM

A-level results 2020: Live updates from East Suffolk schools and colleges

Students at Woodbridge School collecting their A-Level results last year. Picture: CHRIS SILOVSKY/WOODBRIDGE SCHOOL