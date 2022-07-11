Investigation into death of 'amazing' Freddie, 5, continues one year on

An investigation into the death of five-year-old Freddie Farrow continues one year on since his tragic death - Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by the family

The investigation into the death of a five-year-old boy who died after being struck by a mirror in a department store in Colchester is still ongoing, officials have confirmed.

Freddie Farrow suffered serious head injuries while inside the Fenwick store in Colchester High Street on the morning of Tuesday, July 27.

He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, but tragically died a week later.

An investigation into the death of Freddie was launched last year by Colchester Borough Council.

Freddie with his mum Natasha - Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by the family

A Colchester Borough Council spokesman said: "We are continuing to work with the Health and Safety Executive to investigate different aspects of health and safety law to determine the tragic circumstances that led to Freddie’s death.

“There is nothing further to report at this time – including a date when the investigation will conclude.”

The funeral for Freddie took place at 10.30am on September 3 at the Colchester Crematorium in Mersea Road.

Speaking at his funeral his mum, Natasha Ingham, said: "Freddie was such an amazing little boy. He was happy every day – always smiling and making me laugh.

"Freddie had so much love to give and he showed me this every day.

"We would both tell each other how much we loved each other, and then have a little kiss.

"His love is endless and I am so lost without him now he is not here.

"I miss him so much; Freddie – you will always be with me wherever I go."

A number of tributes were paid to Freddie throughout the service including his sister Sophie who read a poem which said: "I am very lost for words; Fred Bear was my wingman, my superhero, best friend. We did everything together and was hardly ever apart.

"Seeing him every day with a beautiful smile on his face made me so happy.

"Love you Fred Bear. Goweee."