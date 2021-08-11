News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fundraiser for family of Freddie, 5, boosted by mystery £5,000 donation

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:09 AM August 11, 2021   
Freddie Farrow sadly died after being struck by a mirror in a Colchester department store

Freddie Farrow died following an incident at Fenwick in Colchester town centre - Credit: Essex Police/Supplied by family

A mystery donor last night donated £5,000 to a GoFundMe page set up in memory of five-year-old Freddie Farrow who died after an incident at a Colchester department store.

The donation doubled the total raised to date, taking it to £10,000.

The anonymous donor gave £5,000 to the cause on Tuesday evening before leaving a comment: "So, so sorry for your loss in this tragic accident.

"As a father to a five and a two-year-old, I cannot imagine what you are going through - but hope that the pain lessens over time."

Freddie, a pupil at Gosbecks Primary School in Colchester, died after being struck by a mirror at Fenwick in the town centre on July 27.

Store staff, fire crews and police officers gave first aid to Freddie before he was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Essex Police confirmed a week later that Freddie had died from a serious head injury.

Fenwicks department store in Colchester. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A mirror struck Freddie in the High Street store on July 27 - Credit: Archant

The GoFundMe page was later set up by the Colchester Community Group, with the permission of the family, aiming to raise £500.

That goal was rapidly smashed as news of Freddie's death captured the hearts of the community.

The GoFundMe page is to stay open until 6pm on Friday.

In a statement released by police, Freddie's mother Natasha Ingham said: "He will never leave us. He will be with us every single day throughout all our lives - until we see him again.

"As a family we are devastated by his death.

"He was such a lovely little boy – and very cheeky in a lot of ways.

"He used to pick me flowers every day – it could have been daisies or whatever he could get his hands on – and give them to me and tell me he loved me and I would tell him I loved him back.

"He was so content; he would always ask questions and, I know every mum will say this, he was such a clever little boy."

Freddie's father Andrew Farrow added: "I am grateful for the time we had with Freddie. Every day he was loved and cherished and brought so much happiness to everyone who knew him.

"Freddie, his brother and sister were inseparable and I know for sure he will be watching over them."

