Colchester half marathon cancelled amid coronavirus fears
PUBLISHED: 10:31 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 17 March 2020
The Colchester half marathon, due to take place later this month, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 13.1-mile run, held on Colchester’s closed roads on March 29, has been held every year since 2011.
However due to the global pandemic and government advice regarding social distancing, organisers at Colchester Colne Round Table were left with no choice than to call off the event.
In a statement, organisers said: “Based on recent developments regarding coronavirus, it is with great sadness that we are not going to be able to go ahead with our event on March 29.
“During recent weeks we have been watching events closely as we desperately wanted to go ahead for our tenth year.
“However, the wellbeing of our runners, volunteers and spectators has always been our priority.
“I am sure you will be as disappointed as the dedicated voluntary team, who have worked tirelessly since last year in preparation for 2020, but matters are now beyond our control.”
There has been no statement regarding refunds for entrants or deferring entries for the 2021 run at this time.
“We share your frustrations but we have been humbled by the kind messages of support from our loyal running community and we would like to thank everyone for your support to date,” organisers added.
