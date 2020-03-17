E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Colchester half marathon cancelled amid coronavirus fears

PUBLISHED: 10:31 17 March 2020 | UPDATED: 10:47 17 March 2020

The Colchester Half Marathon will not go ahead in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic worsens Picture: BEN SUTTON

The Colchester Half Marathon will not go ahead in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic worsens Picture: BEN SUTTON

Archant

The Colchester half marathon, due to take place later this month, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 13.1-mile run, held on Colchester’s closed roads on March 29, has been held every year since 2011.

However due to the global pandemic and government advice regarding social distancing, organisers at Colchester Colne Round Table were left with no choice than to call off the event.

• Join our Coronavirus Updates groups for all the latest information

Almost 3,000 runners took part in the 2019 Colchester Half Marathon - this year they have all been told the event will not go ahead Picture: BEN SUTTONAlmost 3,000 runners took part in the 2019 Colchester Half Marathon - this year they have all been told the event will not go ahead Picture: BEN SUTTON

In a statement, organisers said: “Based on recent developments regarding coronavirus, it is with great sadness that we are not going to be able to go ahead with our event on March 29.

“During recent weeks we have been watching events closely as we desperately wanted to go ahead for our tenth year.

“However, the wellbeing of our runners, volunteers and spectators has always been our priority.

“I am sure you will be as disappointed as the dedicated voluntary team, who have worked tirelessly since last year in preparation for 2020, but matters are now beyond our control.”

READ MORE: All our coronavirus coverage in one place

There has been no statement regarding refunds for entrants or deferring entries for the 2021 run at this time.

“We share your frustrations but we have been humbled by the kind messages of support from our loyal running community and we would like to thank everyone for your support to date,” organisers added.

READ MORE: Four confirmed cases of coronavirus at Addenbrookes Hospital

