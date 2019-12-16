Essex four charged over cocaine conspiracy

Four more men across north Essex have been charged in connection to a drugs investigation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Four men from Essex have been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Jack Holliday, 24, of Devon Road, Colchester, Jake Gregory, 27, of no fixed address, William Locke, 22, of Connaught Close, Colchester, and James Martin, 42, of Trinity Street, Halstead, were arrested on December 11.

They are being held in custody and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday, January 10.