E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Essex four charged over cocaine conspiracy

PUBLISHED: 19:20 16 December 2019 | UPDATED: 19:20 16 December 2019

Four more men across north Essex have been charged in connection to a drugs investigation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Four more men across north Essex have been charged in connection to a drugs investigation Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Four men from Essex have been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine.

Jack Holliday, 24, of Devon Road, Colchester, Jake Gregory, 27, of no fixed address, William Locke, 22, of Connaught Close, Colchester, and James Martin, 42, of Trinity Street, Halstead, were arrested on December 11.

They are being held in custody and will appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on Friday, January 10.

Most Read

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

North Stander: We’re all still behind you, Paul – but here’s why we’re worried

Cole Skuse gets the better of Lucas Tomlinson to cross into the box. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village ‘angry’ after appeal against 229 homes is rejected

East Bergholt Parish Council have had their appeal against the 200 homes rejected. Picture: ARCHANT

Huge cannabis farm with plants worth £400k found at house

Nearly £400,000 worth of the drug was found at the house Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

North Stander: We’re all still behind you, Paul – but here’s why we’re worried

Cole Skuse gets the better of Lucas Tomlinson to cross into the box. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village ‘angry’ after appeal against 229 homes is rejected

East Bergholt Parish Council have had their appeal against the 200 homes rejected. Picture: ARCHANT

Huge cannabis farm with plants worth £400k found at house

Nearly £400,000 worth of the drug was found at the house Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Traffic chaos near Dock Spur roundabout after lorry overturns

A lorry tipped over on the A14 in Felixstowe. Picture: COLIN DAVIDSON

Air ambulance lands after quad bike accident

An air ambulance was called to a quad bike incident in Colchester Picture: ROSS LEE BARNHAM

Huge cannabis farm with plants worth £400k found at house

Nearly £400,000 worth of the drug was found at the house Picture: CAMBRIDGESHIRE CONSTABULARY

Some Greater Anglia services restored – but Coffey calls for government intervention in rail crisis

Passenger trains have been restored to the Ipswich to Felixstowe line. Picture: HELEN BOTT

‘Tech at the table is lazy parenting’

We need to stop letting our children use their phones at the dinner table at home and out and about says our food editor Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists