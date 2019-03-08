Partly Cloudy

Colchester Co-op robbery: Do you recognise this man?

PUBLISHED: 15:12 01 July 2019

A man was seen robbing a Colchester Co-op shop in Haven Road - Do you recognise him? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A man was seen robbing a Colchester Co-op shop in Haven Road - Do you recognise him? Picture: ESSEX POLICE

ESSEX POLICE

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery of a Co-op store.

Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNPolice are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The incident took place in Haven Road Co-op, Colchester, on Sunday, May 19.

Around 11am, a man entered the store walked to the counter and attempted access to the kiosk behind the till.

He then threatened a member of staff who tried to stop him, before picking up two bottles of alcohol and leaving the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

Officers say that no-one was harmed as a result of the incident.

Police believe the man in the picture may have information regarding the incident. If you recognise him, contact Colchester Police Station on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Pedestrian in critical condition after lorry collision

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘The next few weeks are massive’ – Lambert on fresh start, pre-season and Town’s opening fixtures

Paul Lambert pictured at the start of pre-season training for Ipswich Town. Photo: Ross Halls

Have your say on three new Ipswich Northern Bypass routes

One of the options for the new road would go near the Bealings level crossing. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tensions between different groups on Ipswich estate revealed

A survey conducted in Whitehouse has revealed tensions in the area. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

