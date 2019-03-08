Colchester Co-op robbery: Do you recognise this man?

A man was seen robbing a Colchester Co-op shop in Haven Road - Do you recognise him? Picture: ESSEX POLICE ESSEX POLICE

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery of a Co-op store.

Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Police are still looking for the car Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The incident took place in Haven Road Co-op, Colchester, on Sunday, May 19.

Around 11am, a man entered the store walked to the counter and attempted access to the kiosk behind the till.

He then threatened a member of staff who tried to stop him, before picking up two bottles of alcohol and leaving the store without making an attempt to pay for the items.

Officers say that no-one was harmed as a result of the incident.

Police believe the man in the picture may have information regarding the incident. If you recognise him, contact Colchester Police Station on 101.

Information can also be given anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.