Man in 20s stabbed in back and robbed

PUBLISHED: 10:27 24 October 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 24 October 2019

A man in his 20s has been stabbed in the back during a robbery in Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police are searching for a group of four men after a man in his 20s was stabbed in the back during a robbery in Colchester.

Police were called to the scene in Hawthorne Avenue in Greenstead at 7.35pm on Wednesday to reports a man had been stabbed in the back.

It had been reported that he and a friend had been threatened and robbed near to Greenstead Social Club by "four black men".

Police were unable to find the men or any weapons reported to have been used.

The man's injuries are not believed to be serious.

Those with any information that could aid Essex Police in their enquiries should contact them on 101, quoting reference 1068 of October 23.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

