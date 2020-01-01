E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘He flew into a rage’: Town centre stabber sentenced to more than six years in jail

PUBLISHED: 20:35 08 April 2020 | UPDATED: 20:35 08 April 2020

Jake Randall has been jailed for six and a half years after stabbing a man in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Jake Randall has been jailed for six and a half years after stabbing a man in Colchester Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Archant

A man was jailed for six and a half years for stabbing another man in the chest in Colchester high street.

In the early hours of Sunday, November 17 2019, 20-year-old Jake Randall of Friday Wood Green, Colchester, threatened a woman over the phone who was out in Colchester with friends.

Then later, while she was outside the After Office Hours bar in the town centre, Randall approached her, armed with a knife, and grabbed her friend before stabbing him in the chest.

Witnesses ran over and tried to help and had to fight Randall off and police found him about 1.10am with several cuts and bruises to his face, a blooded nose and a swollen right eye.

Investigating officer PC Avive Martin, of Colchester CID, said the victim was lucky to be alive.

“Randall went into Colchester town centre and flew into a rage before stabbing an innocent man to the chest,” said PC Martin.

“The court heard how the knife was just 4mm from a main artery, which would have been fatal.

“The victim spent six days in hospital recovering and suffered from a collapsed lung.

“I would like to praise him for his bravery and I hope with Randall’s sentence provides some comfort and justice to him.”

Randall was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, April 6, after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent.

He also received a nine-month sentence for possession of a knife, running concurrently.

He was given a five-year restraining order to help protect two people.

