E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Calls for high street car ban to be extended

PUBLISHED: 13:37 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 13:37 02 July 2020

Colchester council announced the ban to improve cycling infrastructure and reduce pollution in the town Picture: Jessica Hill

Colchester council announced the ban to improve cycling infrastructure and reduce pollution in the town Picture: Jessica Hill

Archant

Residents in Colchester are calling for an extension to the ban on private cars driving in the high street after seeing the benefits of cleaner air and safer roads in lockdown.

Cars have been banned from Colchester's high street since June 15 Picture: GETTY IMAGESCars have been banned from Colchester's high street since June 15 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

The scheme in place from June 15 bans any private cars driving down High street from Head Street, while lorries, buses, taxis, cyclists and motorbikes can still use the road.

It is part of a joint effort by Colchester Borough and Essex County Council to provide better infrastructure to alternative forms of travel to cars since the coronavirus pandemic started.

MORE: Officer saves drowning teen in Castle Park

Environmental campaigners Extinction Rebellion (XR) have lauded the move and will present a signature of more than 100 signatures to the county council, thanking them for their work and asking for it to continue.

XR Colchester member Ellisif Wasmuth said: “XR is partially about creating and sustaining visions of what a better, more resilient society can look like.

“In the climate crisis, we are facing a threat that is hard to fathom but the Covid-19 crisis has shown us that change is possible.

“These steps taken by the council to deal with the Covid-19 crisis are steps in the right direction, but they must be extended and made permanent in the face of the climate emergency.”

A bid to reduce the traffic on Colchester’s high street has been made before, with cars and lorries being banned from 11am-6pm back in 2013.

The move was met with stiff resistance and the 18-month trial was dropped after just three weeks following complaints of a loss of business from traders and some brides forced to walk the length of the street when their wedding cars were prevented from driving up to the entrance of the Town Hall wedding venue.

The XR petition was also filled with messages from the public applauding the environmental decision.

Adam Henriksen said: “Thank you for seeing through this measure.

“Please continue working, on behalf of the town, to push Colchester further to be truly at the forefront of demonstrating how we can function in a better, cleaner, healthier way for everyone - and of how absolutely vital it is that we all support a variety of measures which continue rapidly along this path.”

Julia Mason said: “It’s good to see you grasping the opportunity to start making Colchester safer, healthier and less polluted.

“I’m looking forward to more environmental action by Colchester Borough Council.”

Clare Smee added: “It’s been lovely seeing more bikes in town on quieter, safer streets. A very hopeful sign for our future.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Reports of Suffolk coronavirus ‘spike’ sparked by just three cases – here is what is actually happening

National newspaper reports that Suffolk could go into a local lockdown were based on just one extra coronavirus test result Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘She has gone to be an angel now’ - mum’s heartbreak at tragic death of Hope, 22

Hope Denning, who has died aged 22, was described by her mother Lorna as

How Suffolk will cope with community outbreaks of coronavirus

Suffolk County Council have outlined their response to coronavirus outbreaks in the county Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police called to sudden death of man in Ipswich flat

Suffolk police are not treating the man's death as suspicious Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Man in 20s dies in motorbike crash

Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Schools to return in full from September – but union says plan to abandon social distancing is ‘reckless’

Social distancing measures in schools are expected to be relaxed when all pupils return in September. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Middy will weather the storm, say railway team as they reveal it is not reopening yet

The Mid Suffolk Light Railway has decided to stay closed until the threat posed by Coronavirus has been dealt with Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ed Sheeran signs letter calling for urgent action to save live music industry

Ed Sheeran performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury in 2017 Picture: PA

Truck driver in court over 146kg heroin and cocaine find at port

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Big changes planned for Foxhall Recycling Centre unveiled

Foxhall Recycling Centre will now accept vans, trailers and trade waste alongside 10 other tips across Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN