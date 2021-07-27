News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Colchester town centre streets closed following concern over child

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:45 PM July 27, 2021   
Fenwicks in Colchester closed on Thursday and has not opened since Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are at the scene of an incident at Fenwick department store in Colchester High Street - Credit: Archant

Police are currently at the scene of an incident in Colchester town centre after calls over concerns for the welfare of a child. 

Officers were called to the Fenwick department store in High Street and subsequently closed off several streets to the public. 

A spokesperson for Essex Police said: "We were called to Fenwick department store by colleagues in the ambulance service shortly after 11.30am this morning with reports of concerns for the welfare of a child.

"We assisted colleagues in the ambulance service and a number of roads were closed around the area, including High Street, North Hill and North Station Road."

Fenwick posted a statement on its Facebook page which said: "We have closed our Colchester store due to an incident this morning. We will update in due course."

The roads have since reopened although the incident is still ongoing.

The East of England Ambulance Service has said it will not be issuing any information about the incident. 

