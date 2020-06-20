Burst pipe floods high street shop

Fire crews were called to a high street shop in Colchester after a pipe burst causing damage to the building.

Fire crews were called at 2pm on Saturday to the High Street after a burst pipe within the ceiling split, causing water to pour onto a fuse box.

Firefighters worked to isolate the water while the Electricity Board isolated the power.

By 3.45pm crews confirmed the flooding had completely stopped and the area was safe.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue said that a back corridor of the shop has suffered from water damage.

It’s not clear at this stage which shop was affected.