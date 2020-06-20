Burst pipe floods high street shop
PUBLISHED: 18:29 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:29 20 June 2020
Archant
Fire crews were called to a high street shop in Colchester after a pipe burst causing damage to the building.
Fire crews were called at 2pm on Saturday to the High Street after a burst pipe within the ceiling split, causing water to pour onto a fuse box.
Firefighters worked to isolate the water while the Electricity Board isolated the power.
By 3.45pm crews confirmed the flooding had completely stopped and the area was safe.
A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue said that a back corridor of the shop has suffered from water damage.
It’s not clear at this stage which shop was affected.
