Burst pipe floods high street shop

PUBLISHED: 18:29 20 June 2020 | UPDATED: 18:29 20 June 2020

Fire crews were called to the flooded shop on Colchester High Street. Stock image Picture: Jessica Hill

Archant

Fire crews were called to a high street shop in Colchester after a pipe burst causing damage to the building.

Fire crews were called at 2pm on Saturday to the High Street after a burst pipe within the ceiling split, causing water to pour onto a fuse box.

Firefighters worked to isolate the water while the Electricity Board isolated the power.

By 3.45pm crews confirmed the flooding had completely stopped and the area was safe.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue said that a back corridor of the shop has suffered from water damage.

It’s not clear at this stage which shop was affected.

