Colchester Post Office temporarily closed after lock superglued shut

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:48 PM January 24, 2022
Post Office logo Picturre: GREGG BROWN

A Post Office in Colchester has had to close temporarily after a lock was superglued shut - Credit: Gregg Brown

A Colchester Post Office has been unable to open after the lock on its door was superglued shut.

The Highwoods Post Office and shop in Highwoods Square was unable to open today (Monday, January 24) due to the "mindless vandalism". 

A Post Office spokeswoman said: "Highwoods Post Office and shop has been unable to open this morning due to mindless vandalism, with a lock being superglued shut.

"The people who run Post Office branches provide important services to local communities.

"This type of crime is traumatic for the retailer and causes inconvenience for customers. We will be supporting the police in their efforts.

"Post Office would urge anyone with information to contact the police or Crimestoppers anonymously on  0800 555111.

”The branch is currently temporarily closed.

"The Postmaster is working hard to restore service as soon as possible and it is hoped that the branch will be open by tomorrow morning at the latest.

"The nearest alternatives Post Office branches are St Johns and Colchester.”

