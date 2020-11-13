Teenage girl arrested after admitting hoax 999 stabbing call and kicking officer
PUBLISHED: 16:13 13 November 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 13 November 2020
Police have arrested a teenage girl after she admitted making a hoax call about a stabbing at Colchester Town Train Station.
Essex Police said they were called shortly after 8pm on Thursday, November 12 with reports someone had been stabbed.
A spokesman said: “Officers attended and spoke to two teenage girls, who admitted it was a hoax call.
“One of the girls was arrested on suspicion of causing a breach of the peace. While being detained, an officer was kicked in the stomach. She was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and released under investigation.”
“We have referred the matters to the Youth Offending Service.”
In a tweet, the force’s control room said the hoax call was a “massive waste of resources” and said those involved were being dealt with.
