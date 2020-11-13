Teenage girl arrested after admitting hoax 999 stabbing call and kicking officer

A teenage girl was arrested after admitting making a hoax call about a stabbing at Colchester Town Train Station. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Police have arrested a teenage girl after she admitted making a hoax call about a stabbing at Colchester Town Train Station.

Tonight we have received a 999 call reporting a stabbing, our @EPColchester officers have attended and unfortunately found this to be a hoax call. This is a massive waste of resources where they are needed elsewhere. Happy to report that those responsible are being dealt with. — Force Control Room (@EPControlRoom) November 12, 2020

Essex Police said they were called shortly after 8pm on Thursday, November 12 with reports someone had been stabbed.

A spokesman said: “Officers attended and spoke to two teenage girls, who admitted it was a hoax call.

“One of the girls was arrested on suspicion of causing a breach of the peace. While being detained, an officer was kicked in the stomach. She was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and released under investigation.”

“We have referred the matters to the Youth Offending Service.”

In a tweet, the force’s control room said the hoax call was a “massive waste of resources” and said those involved were being dealt with.