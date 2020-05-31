Patient with coronavirus dies at Colchester Hospital

One new coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in the region after a patient with the illness died at Colchester Hospital.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) said the patient, in their 50s, had underlying health conditions.

The person had tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement from Nick Hulme, ESNEFT chief executive, said: “We can confirm that one patient in their 50s who had underlying health conditions, has sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

“The patient had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

In total, 332 patients with coronavirus have now died at hospitals run by ESNEFT.

No new deaths were reported at West Suffolk or Ipswich hospitals today.

