E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Patient with coronavirus dies at Colchester Hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:38 31 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:49 31 May 2020

Signs have been put up to remind people of social distancing guidelines around towns such as Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Signs have been put up to remind people of social distancing guidelines around towns such as Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

One new coronavirus-related death has been confirmed in the region after a patient with the illness died at Colchester Hospital.

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) said the patient, in their 50s, had underlying health conditions.

MORE: Some ‘extremely vulnerable’ people to be allowed outside for first time since lockdown

The person had tested positive for Covid-19.

A statement from Nick Hulme, ESNEFT chief executive, said: “We can confirm that one patient in their 50s who had underlying health conditions, has sadly passed away at Colchester Hospital.

You may also want to watch:

“The patient had tested positive for Covid-19.

“Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patient’s family and loved ones at this difficult time.”

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

In total, 332 patients with coronavirus have now died at hospitals run by ESNEFT.

No new deaths were reported at West Suffolk or Ipswich hospitals today.

Keep up-to-date with the latest news on coronavirus in Suffolk by joining our Facebook group or subscribing to our daily podcast and newsletter.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Most Read

Revealed – The latest coronavirus death rates in Suffolk

The latest Covid-19 death rates in Suffolk, revealed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Watch out for SpaceX rocket in the skies tonight

The SpaceX Falcon 9 is set to launch from Florida at 9.33pm UK time Picture: AP PHOTO/DAVID J. PHILLIP

More social contact? Sorry to burst your bubble

Boris Johnson hinted at further social contact and expanding social circles from June 1 Picture: UNDRAW

WEIRD SUFFOLK: The haunted airfield at Rougham and the ghost who prefers the company of the ladies

The ghosts of Rougham Airfield. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Giant 40ft fin whale washes up on beach

A dead whale, measuring 40ft, has washed up on Clacton beach this morning. Picture: KEVIN JAY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Decomposed body of young whale found on Southwold beach

The remains of the baby whale on Southwold beach. Picture: SIMON TOBIN

Patient with coronavirus dies at Colchester Hospital

Signs have been put up to remind people of social distancing guidelines around towns such as Felixstowe Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

WATCH: ‘Things will be different’: Video shows how schools have changed after coronavirus

Woodhall Primary School, in Sudbury, has made a number of changes to its classrooms and playgrounds following the coronavirus crisis. Picture: UNITY SCHOOLS PARTNERSHIP

Is it safe for children to go back to school?

Schools reopen to some pupils on June 1 - but is it safe for children to return? Picture: GETTY IMAGES/iSTOCKPHOTO/MONKEYBUSINESSIMAGES

Drivers warned of A14 overnight closures while resurfacing work carried out

Overnight closures are planned on the A14 while roadworks are carried out Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24