Multi-million pound hospital revamp presses ahead

04 February, 2019 - 17:11
An artist's impression of what the revamped Colchester Hospital will look like. Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

An artist's impression of what the revamped Colchester Hospital will look like. Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Archant

Work to transform the main entrance of Colchester Hospital is picking up pace as part of a multi-million pound revamp.

Bosses are replacing the narrow blue footbridge – one of the most popular routes into the building – from today.

It is part of the wider plan to transform and extend the main entrance of the hospital.

David Cohen, capital project manager at Colchester Hospital, said: “The existing bridge is cramped and does not provide enough room for staff, patients and visitors to access the building, so it is in need of a major overhaul.

“While the work is taking place, staff, patients and visitors will be diverted round the pathway around the lake towards the emergency department, which does mean a slightly longer walk to get into the hospital, so we thank everyone in advance for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience the work may cause.”

As part of this phase of the redevelopment, the north side of the lake will also be drained.

Towards the end of the project, this will be re-planted as a wetland to encourage wildlife to thrive – with the remaining pond areas improved with waterside planting and landscaping.

MORE - Video shows what Colchester Hospital could look like after multi-million pound revamp

Over the next two weeks hoarding will be set up around the north end of the lake and bridge to make sure the construction site is safe.

It will then remain in situ, with some minor adjustments at each stage, throughout the redevelopment.

Patients and visitors will notice large notice boards being put up around the front of the hospital site next week.

These will be updated regularly with relevant information about the project – and the hoarding will also feature directions and images of the scheme.

