Inseparable! Couple married 67 years don’t let hospital stay keep them apart

Husband and wife Bob and Joan Fisher visited each other every day during their stay at Colchester Hospital Picture: ESNEFT ESNEFT

A hospital stay wasn’t enough to keep lovebirds Bob and Joan apart after 67 years of a happy and prosperous marriage.

Bob and Joan Fisher have barely spent a day apart since they first met 73 years ago and found the separation hard after they were both admitted to Colchester Hospital within three days of each other at the beginning of August.

Mr Fisher, 92, was receiving treatment for an infection on Peldon Ward, and would visit wife Joan, 88, who had a stomach bug, every day throughout their stay together – thanks to the kind-hearted hospital staff.

Louise Boggis, the couple’s granddaughter, said staff had been “amazing” in reassuring her that her grandparents were being looked after well.

Ms Boggis, who lives in the same road in Colchester as her grandparents, said: “My grandparents have barely spent a day apart in their 73 years together, and wouldn’t even go to the shops separately.

“They are together 24/7 so understandably found it hard when they were both admitted to hospital.

“But the staff were just incredible and took my grandfather to see my grandmother every single day. Their kindness meant the absolute world and made such a difference.

“They were both so worried about one another, but the visits gave them the opportunity to see that the other was okay. They were just so happy to be given the chance to spend time together.”

The couple were both transferred to Clacton Community Hospital earlier this month to continue their rehabilitation.

Ms Boggis added: “The staff really went over and above to not just look after their physical health, but also their emotional wellbeing. They really were amazing and we can’t thank them enough.

“The care that both my nana and granddad have received has been fantastic. I know that the staff are busy, but they really have taken the time to show my grandparents that they care and to make their admissions the best experience they possibly could. It really has been wonderful.”

Melissa Dowdeswell, chief nurse at the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT) - which runs Colchester Hospital - said: “We appreciate that coming into hospital can be daunting, so try and do what we can to help our patients feel safe, cared for and reassured.

“We are so pleased that our staff were able to reunite Bob and Joan during their admissions and that the daily visits helped to lift their spirits.

“We are really pleased to hear that Bob and Joan are making a good recovery and wish them both the very best for their continued rehabilitation.”