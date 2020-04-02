E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two more coronavirus deaths confirmed at Colchester Hospital

PUBLISHED: 06:31 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 06:44 02 April 2020

The new entrance to Colchester Hospital. Picture: HOLLY HUME

The new entrance to Colchester Hospital. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Archant

Two further coronavirus patients – one in their 90s and one in their 70s – have died at Colchester Hospital, bringing the total number of deaths to 11.

A notice in the window of Boots Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNA notice in the window of Boots Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Both had underlying health conditions and had tested positive for COVID-19.

Nick Hulme, chief executive for the East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust which runs the hospital, confirmed the news last night.

He said: “We can confirm that sadly, two patients, one in their 90s, and one in their 70s both of whom had underlying health conditions, have passed away at Colchester Hospital.

“They had tested positive for COVID-19. Our thoughts and condolences remain with the patients’ families and loved ones at this difficult time.”

It comes after the hospital confirmed three deaths on Monday, one of which included a patient in their early 80s who did not have underlying health conditions.

MORE: All of our coronavirus updates in one place

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Suffolk and Essex rose again yesterday – with the combined figure for both counties now more than 500.

The data, released by Public Health England on April 1, showed that the number of cases in Suffolk had risen to 125, while Essex now has 420 positive tests.

In the east of England there are currently 1,841 confirmed cases, with the overall figure for the UK at 29,474.

Across Britain, 2,352 of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

Join our Facebook group for the latest Suffolk coronavirus updates and get up-to-date information sent straight to your inbox with our newsletter.

