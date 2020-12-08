‘Fantastic festive fun’ - new Christmas ice rink opens in town centre

Published: 10:37 AM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 9, 2020

Colchester MP Will Quince with Firstsite director Sally Shaw MBE and chair of trustees Rosie Millard OBE Picture: JANE LLOYD - Credit: © Jayne Lloyd

A new ice rink in Colchester town centre is set to boost festive cheer up until Christmas.

Colchester MP Will Quince at the festive Firstsite ice rink Picture: JANE LLOYD - Credit: © Jayne Lloyd

The pop-up ice rink, which opened on December 4, is open to groups of up to six at the Firstsite site in Lewis Gardens.

Each session lasts for 45 minutes, priced at £6 for children and £12 for adults.

To celebrate the opening, Colchester MP Will Quince joined Firstsite director Sally Shaw MBE and Firstsite chair of trustees, Rosie Millard OBE, to take the first spin on the ice.

Mr Quince said an afternoon’s skating was “fantastic festive fun”.

Tickets for the ice rink start from ?6 Picture: JANE LLOYD - Credit: © Jayne Lloyd

He added: “Despite having the grace and balance of Bambi on ice – which is being generous – I managed not to fall over!”

A company spokeswoman assured that all Covid-19 regulations are enforced.

Tickets for the ice rink, which is open until December 23, can be purchased here.